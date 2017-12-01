Cyrano’s offers two shows for the holidays

Cyrano’s Theatre Company is presenting two shows for the holidays this year. Codie Costello directs Our Friends, The Enemy by Alex Gwyther, a play that recounts the Christmas “miracle” that happened during World War I in the trenches between German and British soldiers. And, Colby Bleicher directs Fancy Nancy, The Musical with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo and Music and lyrics by Danny Abosch about the beloved eccentric “Fancy Nancy” as she and her friends prepare to perform in their very first show. Our Friends, The Enemy performs evenings December 1-24 and Fancy Nancy, The Musical performs matinees December 2-17. Codie Costello drops by Stage Talk this week to chat about both shows.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Codie Costello, Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 1 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
