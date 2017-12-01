Listener questions-with Line One co-hosts Dr. Thad Woodard and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Line One wants to hear from our listeners. If you have a question or concern about a mental or physical health problem, if there is some topic you have been wanting to learn more about, if you have feedback about the show, or if you just have a question or comment for Dr. Woodard or Prentiss, now is your chance to call in and ask the hosts. On the next program, Line One co-hosts Dr. Thad Woodard and Prentiss Pemberton will team up to answer listener questions about physical and mental health. They’ll take suggestions for topics, and listen to your feedback about what they did well, what they didn’t do so well, and what you want to hear more of as a listener.
HOSTS: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW & Dr. Thad Woodard
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 4, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
- Understanding Health Research
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.