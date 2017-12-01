Olympic prep & a viral skating video

The winter Olympics are coming up. How will Alaska’s winter athletes get there? Who pays the bills for their elite athletics and world travel? We’ll talk with ski coach Erik Flora to learn more about how they manage all this. Also in the show, we’ll hear from a pair of skaters who made a spectacular viral video you may have seen, about backcountry ice skating. We’ll also be introducing our training calendar, a monthly feature to get you ready for endurance events next spring or summer, one step at a time. It’s a packed show we’re sure you’ll enjoy.

Wild Ice – Backcountry Skating Alaska from Paxson Woelber on Vimeo.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Erik Flora , Director of the APU Nordic Ski Center

, Director of the APU Nordic Ski Center Kay Shoemaker Howell , co-chair of the Get Outdoors Alaska Coalition, member of the Schools on Trails Initiative Leadership Team

, co-chair of the Get Outdoors Alaska Coalition, member of the Schools on Trails Initiative Leadership Team Paxson Woelber and Cale Green , producers of “Wild Ice”

and , producers of “Wild Ice” Lisa Keller, coach and operator of Multisport Training of Alaska

