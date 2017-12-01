The Middle East and the Trump administration

This week we’re hearing in-depth opinions on the Trump administration and its relationship with the middle east. Greg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, discusses the U.S.’s current relationship with middle eastern countries and how decisions made now can have lasting effects for international relations going forward.

 

  • Gregg Roman functions as the chief operations officer for the Middle East Forum, responsible for day-to-day management, communications, and financial resource development. Mr. Roman previously served as director of the Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. In 2014, he was named one of the ten most inspiring global Jewish leaders by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. He previously served as the political advisor to the deputy foreign minister of Israel and worked for the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Mr. Roman is a frequent speaker at venues around the world, often appears on television, and has written for the Hill, the Forward, the Albany Times-Union, and other publications. He attended American University in Washington, D.C., and the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) in Herzliya, Israel, where he studied national security studies and political communications.

  • David Ramseur, chair of the board of the Alaska World Affairs Council, provides the introduction today.

RECORDED: Friday, November 9th, 2017 at 49th Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 5, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

