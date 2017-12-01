Traveling Music 12/17/17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

12-17-17

Host: Kluonie Frey

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Someday at Christmas

Jack Johnson / Jack Johnson

This Warm December

Brushfire Records, Inc.

2:11

That’s Christmas to Me

Pentatonix

3:02

Coventry Carol

Dean Shostak / Traditional

Crystal Carols

Dean Shostak Music

2:52

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Lydia Liza & Josiah Lemanski / original by Frank Loesser, new words by Lydia Liza

Single release

1:53

Donde Esta Santa Claus?

Guster

A Winter’s Night; A Nettwerk Christmas Album

Nettwerk Records

2:23

Deck the Halls

The Border Brass / Traditional

Tijuana Christmas

Design

2:12

You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch

Straight No Chaser / Theodore (Dr.) Seuss, Albert Hague

Christmas Cheers

Atco / Atlantic

2:54

Wassail Song

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Traditional

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

3:31

Christmas in the Trenches

Jon McCutcheon / John McCutcheon

Winter Solstice

Rounder

5:37

White Winter Hymnal

Pentatonix / Robin Pecknold

That’s Christmas To Me

RCA Records

2:47

Shades of Auld Lang Sync

Dordan

The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2:23

O Christmas Tree

Ann Reed

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

www.annreed.com

3:32

Santa Baby

Michael Buble / Joan Javitts, Jacob Springer

Christmas

Reprise

3:52

Who Spiked the Eggnog?

Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser

Christmas Cheers

Atco / Atlantic

2:06

Party Hard

Zach Gill / Zach Gill

This Warm December

Brushfire Records, Inc

1:59

Humbug

Owl City / Adam Young

Universal

4:28

Ding Dong Merrily on High

Dordan / Trad

The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2;23

I Saw Three Ships / The 1st Noel

Ann Reed / Trad

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

www.annreed.com

2:52