Traveling Music 12/17/17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
12-17-17
Host: Kluonie Frey
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Someday at Christmas
Jack Johnson / Jack Johnson
This Warm December
Brushfire Records, Inc.
2:11
That’s Christmas to Me
Pentatonix
3:02
Coventry Carol
Dean Shostak / Traditional
Crystal Carols
Dean Shostak Music
2:52
Baby It’s Cold Outside
Lydia Liza & Josiah Lemanski / original by Frank Loesser, new words by Lydia Liza
Single release
1:53
Donde Esta Santa Claus?
Guster
A Winter’s Night; A Nettwerk Christmas Album
Nettwerk Records
2:23
Deck the Halls
The Border Brass / Traditional
Tijuana Christmas
Design
2:12
You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch
Straight No Chaser / Theodore (Dr.) Seuss, Albert Hague
Christmas Cheers
Atco / Atlantic
2:54
Wassail Song
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Traditional
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
3:31
Christmas in the Trenches
Jon McCutcheon / John McCutcheon
Winter Solstice
Rounder
5:37
White Winter Hymnal
Pentatonix / Robin Pecknold
That’s Christmas To Me
RCA Records
2:47
Shades of Auld Lang Sync
Dordan
The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas
Narada
2:23
O Christmas Tree
Ann Reed
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
3:32
Santa Baby
Michael Buble / Joan Javitts, Jacob Springer
Christmas
Reprise
3:52
Who Spiked the Eggnog?
Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser
Christmas Cheers
Atco / Atlantic
2:06
Party Hard
Zach Gill / Zach Gill
This Warm December
Brushfire Records, Inc
1:59
Humbug
Owl City / Adam Young
Universal
4:28
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Dordan / Trad
The Night Before….A Celtic Christmas
Narada
2;23
I Saw Three Ships / The 1st Noel
Ann Reed / Trad
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
www.annreed.com
2:52