Night Music: December 2, 2017

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

My Ideal
Kenny Dorham / Chase
The Art of the Ballad
PRCD-11013-2
5:04

My Old Flame
Kenny Dorham / Coslow
The Art of the Ballad
PRCD-11013-2
5:21

After Hours
Dotsero
Off TheBeaten Path
NOVA 9023-2
5:49

Jazzmanian Folk Dance
Dotsero
Off TheBeaten Path
NOVA 9023-2
6:21

Lake Hollywood
Paul Dourge
Meu Jazz Brasileiro
MainStreet CD PD 1961
5:16

Cypress Ave
Paul Dourge
Meu Jazz Brasileiro
MainStreet CD PD 1961
6:25

Ice in the Navel
Leslie Dayton
Until Further Nothce
NPJ 41008-2
5:41

The Walnut
Leslie Dayton
Until Further Nothce
NPJ 41008-2
5:13

Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.
Ray Drummond / M. Ellington
The Essence
dmp CD-480
6:09

9:00 – 10:00

Easy
Desiree Cox / Johnson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:29

Arrival
Bob Ravenscroft Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:35

Through the Mist
Blue 44 / Wolff, Davis
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:53

Sunset
Denny Hignite
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:00

Whatever Lola Wants Lola Gets
Slide Huxtable / Adler, Ross
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:00

Doc’s Nite Out
Snag Bag Dixieland Jazz Band / Blankenship
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:29

One Fine Day
Tara Hofmann / King
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
2:27

Hmmm….
US Army Blues Jazz Ensemble / Henson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
6:32

Coast to Coast
Terry Reynolds
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:10

The Message
Evidence Jazz Group / David Izard
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:37

The Truth About New York
David Cieri
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09

Motherless Child
Rubyana
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:10

