Night Music: December 2, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

My Ideal

Kenny Dorham / Chase

The Art of the Ballad

PRCD-11013-2

5:04

My Old Flame

Kenny Dorham / Coslow

The Art of the Ballad

PRCD-11013-2

5:21

After Hours

Dotsero

Off TheBeaten Path

NOVA 9023-2

5:49

Jazzmanian Folk Dance

Dotsero

Off TheBeaten Path

NOVA 9023-2

6:21

Lake Hollywood

Paul Dourge

Meu Jazz Brasileiro

MainStreet CD PD 1961

5:16

Cypress Ave

Paul Dourge

Meu Jazz Brasileiro

MainStreet CD PD 1961

6:25

Ice in the Navel

Leslie Dayton

Until Further Nothce

NPJ 41008-2

5:41

The Walnut

Leslie Dayton

Until Further Nothce

NPJ 41008-2

5:13

Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.

Ray Drummond / M. Ellington

The Essence

dmp CD-480

6:09

9:00 – 10:00

Easy

Desiree Cox / Johnson

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:29

Arrival

Bob Ravenscroft Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:35

Through the Mist

Blue 44 / Wolff, Davis

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:53

Sunset

Denny Hignite

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:00

Whatever Lola Wants Lola Gets

Slide Huxtable / Adler, Ross

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:00

Doc’s Nite Out

Snag Bag Dixieland Jazz Band / Blankenship

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:29

One Fine Day

Tara Hofmann / King

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

2:27

Hmmm….

US Army Blues Jazz Ensemble / Henson

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

6:32

Coast to Coast

Terry Reynolds

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:10

The Message

Evidence Jazz Group / David Izard

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:37

The Truth About New York

David Cieri

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:09

Motherless Child

Rubyana

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:10