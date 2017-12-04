Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Sullivan kills cruise tax, Murkowski adds tax help for ANCs

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s two U.S. senators not only helped Republicans pass their tax cuts early Saturday, they made a pair of 11th-hour additions.

Safety of Alaska-bound fuel barges under scrutiny

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Two incidents involving Alaska-bound fuel barges transiting the Inside Passage in 13 months has renewed outcry over the hazards of shipping refined petroleum products through the narrow straits of the Inside Passage. Southeast Alaska’s fuel supply mostly runs through Canada’s territorial waters.

Can the Iditarod standardize kennel care?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod Trail Committee’s Board of Directors wants to set up a kennel management program, a move aiming to set up new guidelines and counteract negative press directed at mushing’s most high-profile event.

State ferry Taku won’t become a Portland hotel after all

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The state ferry Taku is not hip enough for Portland. A company based there that submitted the winning bid earlier this fall withdrew. The new top bidder is from Dubai.

UAA graphic design student wins artistic license plate competition

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a state where vanity plates are aplenty, Alaskans now have one more way to get creative with their cars– the new artistic license plate.

University of Alaska’s first Rhodes Scholar: A voracious reader with deep King Cove roots

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A young Aleut woman from the University of Alaska was recently selected as the first recipient from the school of the Rhodes Scholarship. The academic award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The grant funds two to three years of study at Oxford University in the U.K.

How do you get people to care about climate change? Maybe with a drone

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Dennis Davis started using a drone about three years ago to document the changes in Shishmaref. “I feel that if I don’t do this, we’re basically out of sight, out of mind,” he says.

Portugal. The Man: From Alaska beginnings to national acclaim

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

They started out as a modest indie band with deep roots in Alaska. But Portugal The Man has ascended to national, and even international, popularity.