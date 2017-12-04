Algo Nuevo December 3, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Eurpoa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
Unknown
309
Navegando Por La Vida
Vick Nash Revue
Promo
Unknown
357
Ella No Sabe
Mazz
Que Cante El Mundo
Freddie
425
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
503
Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
408
Mi Casa De Teja
Gonzalo
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
427
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
346
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
404
Ya Es Muy Tarde
Jess Lopez
Promo
Unknown
429
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
519
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
401
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Emociones
OroMar
636
No Que No
Str8 Shot Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
319
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
352
Sopa De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Promo
Unknown
459
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1514
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442
Mi Soldadita
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
349
Como La Flor
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
309
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
501
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Deja-Vu Media
320
Contigo Mi Vida
Los Bandoleros
Promo
Unknown
301
Antes Que Te Vayas
Marcos Orosco
Pasion
OroMar
331
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
712
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
La Mula Bronca/La Mucura
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
736
Solamente Tu
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
319
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
350
Dreaming of You
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
515
Chaparrita Consentida
Bryan Olivas
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
320
Copa Tras Copa
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
303
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
659
Nortenas Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
929