Algo Nuevo December 3, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Eurpoa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

Unknown

309

 

Navegando Por La Vida

Vick Nash Revue

Promo

Unknown

357

 

Ella No Sabe

Mazz

Que Cante El Mundo

Freddie

425

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

329

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

503

 

Golpes En El Corazon

Campeones Del Desierto

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

408

 

Mi Casa De Teja

Gonzalo

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

427

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

346

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

404

 

Ya Es Muy Tarde

Jess Lopez

Promo

Unknown

429

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

519

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

401

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Emociones

OroMar

636

 

No Que No

Str8 Shot Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

319

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

352

 

Sopa De Caracol

Juntos Unidos

Promo

Unknown

459

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1514

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

442

 

Mi Soldadita

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

349

 

Como La Flor

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

309

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

501

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Deja-Vu Media

320

 

Contigo Mi Vida

Los Bandoleros

Promo

Unknown

301

 

Antes Que Te Vayas

Marcos Orosco

Pasion

OroMar

331

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

712

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

 

La Mula Bronca/La Mucura

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

736

 

Solamente Tu

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

319

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

350

 

Dreaming of You

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

515

 

Chaparrita Consentida

Bryan Olivas

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

320

 

Copa Tras Copa

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

303

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

659

 

Nortenas Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

929

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleHow do you get people to care about climate change? Maybe with a drone
Next articleThe potential for future energy development
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR