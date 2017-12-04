The potential for future energy development

Walker administration officials say the future is bright for resource development with new oil discoveries on the North Slope, potential mining opportunities and the prospect of opening ANWR. They also say the long awaited gas line deal is coming together. How much of this message is an economic wish list and how much is reality?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Kara Moriarty – President/CEO- AK Oil and Gas Association

– President/CEO- AK Oil and Gas Association Lois Epstein – Arctic Program Director-Wilderness Society

– Arctic Program Director-Wilderness Society Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.