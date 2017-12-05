Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Don Young raises concerns over AEL&P purchase

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Congressman Don Young has written a letter with concerns about the proposed takeover of AEL&P by Ontario’s Hydro One. Following a fresh filing, the new public comment period runs through Dec. 21.

Young selected to negotiate final tax bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Rep. Don Young was one of nine Republican House members named Monday to the tax bill conference committee. He says he’ll do everything in his power to ensure the bill includes drilling in the Arctic Refuge.

With Conyers out, Young becomes ‘dean of the House’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska Congressman Don Young is now the longest serving member of Congress. Or he will be shortly, since Rep. Conyers announced he’ll leave office within hours.

Tongass in transition: An uncertain future for Alaska’s last big mill

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Logging old growth trees in the Tongass National Forest was supposed to be phased out. The owner at Viking Lumber has struggled to see a future where the business could survive. But this past year has restored some hope.

Alaska boy finds gun in nightstand, fatally shoots himself

Associated Press

A five-year-old Anchorage, Alaska, boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself.

Russia banned from 2018 Olympics, AK skiers speak out against doping

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Russia has been banned from the upcoming winter Olympics in South Korea. The International Olympic Committee made the announcement at a news conference on Dec. 5.

Research continues on elevated mercury levels in some non-migratory fish in Southwest Alaska

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Mercury gets into ecosystems by a variety of means, human and naturally caused. National Parks Service and the United States Geological Survey are among those studying mercury levels in resident lake fish in Southwest Alaska.

Critics sue over mine exploration near Alaska eagle preserve

Associated Press

Four groups including an Alaska Native tribe are suing the U.S. government over mining exploration permits granted near a major southeast Alaska salmon river and bald eagle preserve.

New fiber-optic cable system to turbocharge North Slope broadband access

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Residents of five North Slope communities will soon have access to much faster internet connections, now that Anchorage-based Quintillion has activated its new, land- and sea-based fiber-optic cable network.

Letting youth run the court to give their peers a second chance

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When a young person commits a minor offense for the first time, like vandalism or petty theft, they sometimes have a choice. They can either be charged by the standard juvenile justice system and potentially get an offense on their criminal records, or they can go to youth court.