Alaska Congressman Don Young is now the longest serving member of Congress. Or he will be shortly.

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he’s retiring as of Tuesday. So Young inherits the symbolic title of “dean of the House of Representatives.” That gives him one ceremonial role: swearing in the Speaker of the House.

Young is 84. He’s been in office since March 1973, pre-dating any other current member, House or Senate.