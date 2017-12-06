State, feds hold annual oil and gas lease sale

In a move heralded by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as “unprecedented,” the Trump administration offered the most land ever to oil companies in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve: 900 tracts, totaling more than 10 million acres, were up for bid.

But at the annual lease sale held Wednesday, only seven received bids. The sale lasted less than 10 minutes.

Ted Murphy with the Bureau of Land Management said in a call with reporters after the sale that there’s never a guarantee that oil companies will be interested.

“We never know exactly how industry is going to react to the number of tracts made available. Lease sale interest is unpredictable,” Murphy said.

Oil companies ConocoPhillips and Anadarko jointly bid on all seven tracts that sold. The tracts are located in the eastern part of the reserve, bordering land Conoco is already leasing and developing.

No other companies placed bids. The sum of all bids was just over $1 million, an underwhelming result compared to last year’s sale, which raked in close to $19 million.

Tim Bradner, co-publisher of the Alaska Economic Report, said it’s possible ConocoPhillips is already leasing the lion’s share of the available land in the reserve with the most oil potential. There is oil potential in other parts of the Reserve — commonly called NPR-A — but that land is currently off limits, Bradner said.

“The really good stuff in the NPR-A, from a geologic perspective, was not on the table this morning,” he said.

Much of that land surrounds Teshekpuk Lake. The Obama administration had decided not to allow oil development there because it’s habitat for migratory birds and caribou. Environmental groups want that land to stay protected, but the Trump administration is considering opening up more of the area to development.

There was also an oil and gas lease sale Wednesday for state land and waters on and near the North Slope, and officials saw that as a success. The state received over $21 million in high bids. That’s over $3 million more than last year’s sale, which was also considered a success.

“We feel that the competitive nature of today’s bidding is very, very good for the state of Alaska and it rings loudly that people are interested,” Chantal Walsh, director of the division of oil and gas at Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources, said Wednesday.

The Spanish oil company Repsol was one of the most aggressive bidders at the state sale. Repsol is one of the companies behind a 1.2-billion-barrel oil discovery announced on the North Slope this spring. Many of Repsol’s bids were south of that discovery.