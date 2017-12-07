Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate votes ‘aye’ on Balash

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Alaskan Joe Balash as assistant secretary of Interior for land and minerals management.

Drilling foes see NPR-A bids, request redo on ANWR estimate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Three Congress members opposed to drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the revenue projections for that endeavor, and they have fresh evidence on their side.

Sen. Wilson says unreleased video shows he didn’t harass Capitol worker

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Two news reporters have said Wilson held his cell phone between the legs of the staffer.

Despite decades of backcountry experience, beloved coach died in avalanche

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The recent avalanche death of a longtime Anchorage ski coach with decades of experience in Alaska’s mountains shocked those who knew him.

Father of child who shot himself arrested on weapons charge

Associated Press

The father of a five-year-old Alaska boy who fatally shot himself has been arrested on a federal weapons count.

How would the salmon ballot initiative impact development in Alaska?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

If Alaskans are confused about what the ballot initiative would actually do, that’s understandable. That’s because both sides can’t seem to agree on how it would affect future development in Alaska.

Can Newtok house a village with army surplus?

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

We’ve been reporting on the community of Newtok and its effort to relocate as erosion destroys the existing village. One of the main challenges has been the cost of housing. But now, the village thinks it might have part of a solution – one that comes from an unexpected source.

Coast Guard ends search for men missing in Juneau channel

Associated Press

The Coast Guard has suspended a search for two men missing after a boat capsized in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel.

Feds trying to find scam victims after $586M Western Union settlement

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskans: have you been scammed? That’s the question federal regulators are trying to answer as they look to return money residents might have lost to dirty tricks.