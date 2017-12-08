Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

House Majority calls on Dean Westlake to resign amid sexual harassment allegations

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska House Majority Coalition is calling for Democratic representative Dean Westlake of Kiana to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

One of the Fairbanks Four sues the city over alleged civil rights violations

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

One of the Fairbanks Four is suing the city and four Fairbanks police officers over allegations that his civil rights were violated by police during their investigation of a 1997 murder, which led to a trial and conviction of the plaintiff and three other defendants in 1999.

As Alaska’s gasline corporation pushes for deal in Asia, legislators push for more information

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot announcements from the state’s gas line corporation. It has spent a lot of time and $2 million marketing Alaska’s megaproject this year. And so far, it has signed agreements to explore the project in China, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam. Its set to spend another $1 million on promotional handouts, trade shows and communications.

Parents help uncover marijuana edible dealing in Bethel High School

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Several students have been caught selling marijuana edibles at Bethel Regional High School. The incidents took place this past September to early October. Parents contacted the Lower Kuskokwim School District staff with suspicions that their children might be involved.

Road crews reopen Richardson Highway after avalanche

Associated Press

State highway officials say the Richardson Highway has reopened north of Valdez.

DOT officials struggle to keep up with recent snow storm

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Heavy snowfall is nothing new for Thompson Pass, but DOT officials admit it has been a lot of work to keep up with the recent storm.

Ask a Climatologist: Jet stream pattern keeps Alaska warm, Lower 48 cold

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska is likely to stay warm this month, while much of the Lower 48 experiences a cold snap. The culprit is a feature of the jet stream called a Rossby wave.

AK: In the industrial heart of Anchorage is a warehouse full of wild birds

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Bird TLC is a non-profit that’s somewhere in between a veterinary clinic, animal shelter, and zoo. Now, it’s on the cusp of moving to a dramatically different new home.

49 Voices: Peter Twitchell of Bethel

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Peter Twitchell in Bethel. Twitchell was the former host of KYUK’s Geezer Rock radio show which aired its final episode on October 27.