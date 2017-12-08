Exporting music from Alaska

We’ll have live music on the next Hometown Alaska as we learn about efforts to build our local music scene into an export industry. The Alaska Independent Music Initiative set up a showcase performance space last summer at a national festival and is working to bring together players here in mutual support to build their community into something that can break through. We’ll hear how they plan to do that, and some singing, live in the studio.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Michael Howard and Kevin Worrell, musicians, Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative

