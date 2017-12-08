Learn about local climbing & what’s up with bears lately?

2017 will be remembered in part as the “Year of the Bear” in Southcentral Alaska. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about why we had scary and tragic incidents, and why far more bears were killed in Anchorage than usual. For something a bit more fun, we also have a segment on rock and ice climbing, a sports that is exploding in popularity, with great opportunities to learn inside and out.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Eric Wickenheiser , operations manager at Alaska Rock Gym

Clint Helander , alpinist and ice climber

Dan Bailey , outdoor and adventure photographer

, outdoor and adventure photographer Dave Battle, Area Biologist for Fish and Game

