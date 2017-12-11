Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

With 35th homicide this year, Anchorage hits an all-time high

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The number of homicides in Alaska’s largest city has again hit an all-time high.

Warning from left: Deficit could eat Alaska’s ANWR money

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Drilling opponents warn, no matter how much oil companies bid on ANWR, the feds could give Alaska zero.

Canada rejects transboundary mine permit protest

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

An Alaska environmental group has lost its appeal of a large Canadian mine planned for just across the border.

AIDEA board OKs sale of Pentex to Interior Gas Utility

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s board of directors on Thursday approved selling Pentex Alaska Natural Gas Company and its assets, including Fairbanks Natural Gas, to the Interior Gas Utility.

GOA Pacific cod allocations hacked 80 percent after massive stock decline

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A dramatic decline in Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod stocks forced regulators to hack the fishery’s total allowable catch by about 80 percent Saturday. The large cut will likely hit the commercial fishing industry in the Gulf hard.

Staggeringly low forecasts for king salmon in the Stikine

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game expects considerably lower numbers of Chinook salmon for the Stikine and Taku Rivers.

Reaching out to youth where they are

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Sometimes when young people are in rough situations, they don’t want to ask for help. Especially not from adults. That’s where peer outreach workers step in. Alaska Youth Advocates have been connecting with youth on the streets of Anchorage and helping them find resources for 25 years.

Does Sitka’s Baranov statue impress or oppress?

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

The statue of Alexander Baranov was erected to honor the role of commerce in Sitka’s past, but for many, Baranov and the Russian-American Company are synonymous with colonization and the systematic oppression of Alaska Natives.