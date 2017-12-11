Algo Nuevo December 10, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 10th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Estoy Enamorado
Andrew T Gonzales
Promo
DMC
358
Golpes En El Corazon
Lawrence Vigil & Christina Perea
Promo
Double D Studios
422
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
458
Entre Copa Y Copa
Dominique Cruzito Garcia
Promo
SJ Records
339
Que Le Mate El Pollo
Los Nuevos Campeones
Promo
Latin World
313
El Amor No Se Muere
Un Nuevo Oro
Promo
Latin World
303
Cumbia Nocturnal
Mike G Y Los Reales
Straight Outa Texas
Latin World
422
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Tu Palabra
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
427
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
309
Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
505
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
303
Ya No Estas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
353
Vamos A Bailar
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP Records
301
Palabras De Hombre
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP Records
328
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1412
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
431
Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
350
Abrazame Y Besame
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
406
El Desenganado
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
321
Si Quieres Verme Llorar
The New Variety Band
Reproches Y Caricias
GSM Discos
326
New Variety Medley
The New Variety Band
Reproches Y Caricias
GSM Discos
832
Ella No Te quiere
Sorela
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
338
Cuando Me enamoro
Bryan Olivas/Ken Montano
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
459
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
329
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
414
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
343
De Rodillas Te Pido
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
348
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
435
El Barranquillero
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
405
Paloma Quierida
Jimmy Edward
It’s Alright
On the Edge Production
509
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orch.
Recuerdos
Goldust
228
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orch.
Recuerdos
Goldust
321
Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1130