Algo Nuevo December 10, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, December 10th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

 

Estoy Enamorado

Andrew T Gonzales

Promo

DMC

358

 

Golpes En El Corazon

Lawrence Vigil & Christina Perea

Promo

Double D Studios

422

 

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

342

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

458

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Dominique Cruzito Garcia

Promo

SJ Records

339

 

Que Le Mate El Pollo

Los Nuevos Campeones

Promo

Latin World

313

 

El Amor No Se Muere

Un Nuevo Oro

Promo

Latin World

303

 

Cumbia Nocturnal

Mike G Y Los Reales

Straight Outa Texas

Latin World

422

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

 

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

427

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

309

 

Azucar

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

505

 

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

655

 

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

303

 

Ya No Estas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

353

 

Vamos A Bailar

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP Records

301

 

Palabras De Hombre

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP Records

328

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1412

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

431

 

Tomando Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

350

 

Abrazame Y Besame

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

406

 

El Desenganado

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

321

 

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

The New Variety Band

Reproches Y Caricias

GSM Discos

326

 

New Variety Medley

The New Variety Band

Reproches Y Caricias

GSM Discos

832

 

Ella No Te quiere

Sorela

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

338

 

Cuando Me enamoro

Bryan Olivas/Ken Montano

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

459

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

329

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

414

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

343

 

De Rodillas Te Pido

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

348

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

435

 

El Barranquillero

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

405

 

Paloma Quierida

Jimmy Edward

It’s Alright

On the Edge Production

509

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orch.

Recuerdos

Goldust

228

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orch.

Recuerdos

Goldust

321

 

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1130

