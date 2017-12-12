Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Trump signs defense bill to allow more missile interceptors in Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The law authorizes nearly $700 billion for the military, including $200 million for a new missile field at Fort Greely. Actual spending may vary.

State’s revenue department predicts slow uptick in oil prices

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

While the state is forecasted to make more money this year than it did last year, it is still spending more than it makes.

Scientists warn Arctic “refrigerator” is failing, with global consequences

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Still melting – and melting fast. That’s the basic take-away from the federal government’s annual Arctic Report Card. It finds that Arctic ocean temperatures are increasing and sea ice is declining at the fastest rate in at least 1500 years.

Walker names members of Alaska climate leadership team

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The team’s job is to come up with recommendations for how Alaska should deal with climate change.

Alaskan soldier from Wasilla dies in Afghanistan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Alaska-based soldier from Wasilla on a combat deployment in Afghanistan has died.

Nonpartisan report says Wilson incident in June wasn’t sexual harassment

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lobaugh wrote in a report released Tuesday that the video showed Wilson held his cellphone about one to two feet away from the hemline of the aide’s skirt for four seconds.

State prosecutor decides not to charge Sen. Wilson in reporter slapping

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Peterson wrote that it is unlikely the state will be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilson acted with the specific intent to harass or annoy Herz.

Togiak herring forecast for 2018 to be a little larger than this year

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

State’s largest herring fishery will allow for 24,000 tons of harvest next spring.

Chinook gusts up to 80 mph knock out power around Interior

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association crews are still working to repair damage to power lines caused by warm chinook winds that blasted the Interior over the weekend, especially around Delta Junction.

In Russia, a competitor for Alaska’s gasline project comes online

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The $27 billion Russian project is heavily funded by partners in China. When completed, it will be almost as large as the Alaska LNG project.

Wrangell schools roll out anonymous, anti-bullying app

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Anti-bullying campaigns are increasing across the nation. These are bringing to light the scale and impact of harassment in schools. Wrangell Public Schools just rolled out an app to help address that issue. Students can now anonymously report incidents of bullying.