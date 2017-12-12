Community in Unity: Youth Perspectives

Youth Perspectives; all photos: Daniel Hernandez, Alaska Public Media 1 of 9

What’s it like to be a young person today? What challenges do they face? What are their visions for the future? Join us for an open conversation led by and featuring Alaska youth, and hear their perspectives on building strong, trusting, supportive communities.

The hour-long conversation was recorded at the Alaska Experience Theater, on December 6, 2017. This event was a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Out North Contemporary Art House, and Anchorage Downtown Partnership.