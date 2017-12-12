Walker names members of Alaska climate leadership team

Governor Bill Walker today announced the 20 members of the state’s new climate change task force.

The team’s job is to come up with recommendations for how Alaska should deal with climate change. It was created by Walker in an administrative order issued this fall. The task force is led by Lt. Governor Byron Mallott.

In a statement, Gov. Walker said announcing the team “is another critical step in advancing meaningful climate policy.”

Alaskans representing a wide range of interests made the list. They include Fran Ulmer, Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, BP Alaska president Janet Weiss and North Slope Borough Assembly chair John Hopson, Jr. The team also includes experts on renewable energy and climate science.

Six of the team’s members were part of former Governor Sarah Palin’s Sub-Cabinet on Climate Change.

The group will meet for the first time on Dec. 18. The governor’s office wants an early draft of their recommendations by next September.