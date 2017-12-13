Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Protests fail to slow tax bill, or Arctic drilling

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Republicans say they’ve reached a final agreement on their tax bill, and it appears to include ANWR drilling. Democrats complain they haven’t been allowed to even see the final agreement, and Rep. Young explains the purpose of cowboy boots.

State Division of Elections denies GOP primary block

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Division of Elections has denied the Alaska Republican Party’s request to block three incumbent House Republicans from running in the party’s 2018 primaries.

Washington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for extensive Alaska scamming spree

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Floyd Jay Mann, a 56-year-old from Puyallup, WA, was sentenced to 10 years in jail Tuesday for scamming several Dillingham residents out of millions of dollars.

Iditarod to tighten race trail security, rewrite “gag rule”

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The Iditarod Trail Committee (ITC) is taking steps to tighten security along the race route in the near future.

What a change in city code could mean for Sitka’s LGBTQ community

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Earlier this fall the Human Rights Campaign gave Sitka and ten other American cities a score of zero on its municipal equality index, because these communities had no legal protection for residents based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The Sitka assembly on Tuesday will consider on final reading a sweeping anti-discrimination ordinance.

Ravn Alaska to fly between Anchorage and Bristol Bay

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Starting in February, Ravn will offer regular service between Dillingham, King Salmon and Anchorage.

Tribal members want more authentic Native art in Haines

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

Chilkoot Indian Association members would like to see more Native art made by Native people for sale and on display in Haines. And they’d like to see less Native-style art made by people who aren’t tribal members.