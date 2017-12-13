Ravn Alaska to fly between Anchorage and Bristol Bay

Bristol Bay residents will soon have a new airline option. Ravn Alaska announced Tuesday that it will begin operating flights between Dillingham, King Salmon and Anchorage this spring. Currently PenAir offers the primary, and often only, service between Anchorage and these communities.

Starting on Feb. 14, 2018, Ravn will offer two round-trip flights on weekdays from Anchorage to Dillingham and King Salmon and one roundtrip on each Saturday and Sunday.

The company said that it has been considering moving into this market for years.

“It’s an obvious hole in our network,” Dave Pflieger, Ravn’s president and CEO, said. “We’re the largest regional carrier in Alaska. But where we don’t go right now is down in southwest Alaska. So Dillingham and King Salmon are obvious places, big communities, important communities. We wanted to start flying there because the community seems to want more competition and want more competitive fairs and want more reliable service, and we want to be more relevant to the residents of this great state.”

Customers are able to book tickets online. Initially, one-way flights cost $149. After Dec. 20, those rates will go up to starting prices of $199 one-way from Anchorage to Dillingham and $169 one-way from Anchorage to King Salmon.

Ravn will be operating Bomardier Dash 8 aircraft configured for 29 passengers.

It will be possible to earn and redeem Alaska Airline Miles on flights with Ravn. Ravn Alaska also has its own FlyAway Rewards program.