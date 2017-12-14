ACA health insurance applications due Friday

Friday is the deadline to apply for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Premiums are down this year and that’s in part due to the Alaska Reinsurance Program.

The state-run program helps cover the high price of care associated with certain health conditions and has reduced the average cost of an individual health plan in Alaska by 22 percent.

Nearly 20,000 Alaskans signed up for insurance last year. This year’s enrollment period is six weeks shorter than last year’s. The state’s Division of Insurance estimates fewer than 15,000 Alaskans had enrolled by Dec. 9th. Division director Lori Wing-Heier is hoping for a strong showing in the final week.

Premera Alaska is the only insurance company offering individual plans in the state.

