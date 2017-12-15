49 Voices: Alexandria McLearen of Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Alexandria McLearen in Anchorage. On Sunday, McLearen will give the UAA commencement speech for the Fall 2017 ceremony, and hopes to someday become a doctor.

MCLEAREN: I studied science. I was a natural sciences major, I guess I still am. In my second year, I picked up minors in Alaska Native studies and psychology, because… you know, I want to be a doctor, and I want to be a doctor in Alaska. So to me, that made a lot of sense.

My grandma was from Chevak, so that makes me a quarter Cupik. And I grew up with her, and grew up in this context of taking care of your own, taking care of your family. I was six years old when my grandma told me that I was gonna be a doctor and I was like, “Yeah. You’re probably right.”

Being a doctor in Alaska, for me, means taking care of the people that raised me. And taking care of the people that provided a life for me that was full of opportunities. And so, to me it makes sense to be there for them, as well.

So my speech, I hope my classmates like it, but it’s not really for them. I talk about failure. I make mistakes, but I keep going. Even when I’m not sure that this is something that I can do, I pursue it. And I either flop or I thrive, and most of the time I thrive.

I want to be a travelling doctor. I want to help the villages. I want to go there and l,earn their strengths, learn their weaknesses and help provide a better health care system. So that’s like this big overarching goal of becoming a doctor for me.