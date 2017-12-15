A Christmas Carol returns to the Discovery Theatre

Perseverance Theatre is bringing back Arlitia Jones and Michael Evan Haney’s stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the fourth year to the Discovery Theatre in downtown Anchorage and actors Aaron Wiseman (“Marley/Ghost of Christmas Present”), Danielle Rabinovitch (“Ghost of Christmas Past/Katherine/Mrs Dilber”) and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to talk about, among other things, character motivations and class struggles in the play. A Christmas Carol performs December 14 through the 29th.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Danielle Rabinovitch, Actor
- Aaron Wiseman, Actor
- Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 15 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Anchorage Symphony
- Midnight Sun Theatre
- Blue Chair Productions
- Last Frontier Theatre Conference
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano’s Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless