A Christmas Carol returns to the Discovery Theatre

Perseverance Theatre is bringing back Arlitia Jones and Michael Evan Haney’s stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the fourth year to the Discovery Theatre in downtown Anchorage and actors Aaron Wiseman (“Marley/Ghost of Christmas Present”), Danielle Rabinovitch (“Ghost of Christmas Past/Katherine/Mrs Dilber”) and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to talk about, among other things, character motivations and class struggles in the play. A Christmas Carol performs December 14 through the 29th.

HOST:

GUESTS:



Danielle Rabinovitch , Actor

, Actor Aaron Wiseman , Actor

, Actor Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 15 at 2:45 p.m.

