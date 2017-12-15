Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Amid sexual harassment claims, Rep. Westlake says he’ll resign

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

“It shows that more and more so, people who do these kinds of things are going to be held accountable for their actions,” said Olivia Garrett, a former legislative aide and the first person to come forward publicly with allegations.

Murkowski unsure Congress can investigate Trump on groping charges

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Lisa Murkowski was one of the voices calling for Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign, but she doesn’t know what Congress can do about the allegations against the president.

Walker proposes smaller budget, plans to fill gap with savings

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

For the third straight year, Alaska Governor Bill Walker has proposed a budget that would draw money from Permanent Fund earnings to pay for state government and reduce the Permanent Fund dividend. But this time, Walker left a nearly half-billion dollar gap to be filled with other savings.

Conoco hopes to crack open off-limits North Slope land

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Beyond its current developments, the ConocoPhillips sees even more opportunity further west. But in that direction lies the off-limits Teshekpuk Lake Special Area.

Alaska marijuana regulators issue first-ever license revocation after slew of violations

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One of Alaska’s biggest makers of edible cannabis products has been stripped of its license in an unprecedented move by state regulators.

ACLU sounds alarm on non-criminal immigrant detentions in Anchorage

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is raising the alarm about what it characterizes as a raid by federal immigration authorities in Anchorage this week.

Marine biologists seek answers in a warmer Bering Sea

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

A group of marine scientists visited Western Alaska recently to discuss the results of a second bottom-trawl survey of the northern Bering Sea.

AK: How do you recruit more young Alaska Native nurses?

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

More and more programs have sprung up locally to familiarize students with trades and professions in the hopes of getting more Alaska Natives employed. That’s what the University of Alaska Anchorage did 20 years ago for Alaska Native nurses. The program is called RRANN: Recruiting and Retaining Alaska Natives into Nursing.

49 Voices: Alexandria McLearen of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Alexandria McLearen in Anchorage. On Sunday, McLearen will give the UAA commencement speech for the Fall 2017 ceremony, and hopes to someday become a doctor.