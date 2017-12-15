The health care of transgender patients

Exploring sexuality, including gender and sexual behaviors is a normal part of childhood. At
some point, many children experiment with gender expression and roles. However, for
unknown and probably multifactorial biologic and psychosocial reasons, in some children,
cross-gender behavior and expression is more consistent, persistent, and insistent than it is
among their peers. These are not choices per se, but reflect an innate preference of the child. Co-host Dr. Thad Woodard explores the social, mental health, and medical concerns of transgender individuals on this Line One program.
- Reed Smith – General Director at Anchorage Opera
- Konrad Kaltenborn, MD – Anchorage endocrinologist
- Lee Harrington – a transgender male and an internationally known sexuality, relationships, and personal authenticity educator. An award-winning author and editor on gender, sexual, and sacred experience, his books include “Traversing Gender: Understanding Transgender Journeys,”
