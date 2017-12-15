Traveling Music 12-24-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
12-24-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
The Messenger
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Mark Simos
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
5:11
Where Are You Christmas?
Mary McCarty / Mariah Carey, James Horner, Will Jennings
My Baby Boy (Mary’s Lullaby)
www.alysongmccartymusic.com
4:07
For Unto Us A Child Is Born
John McCutcheon (with Washington Bach Consort) / George Frederick Handel
Winter Solstice
Rounder Records
3:51
Balulalow
Karine Polwart / Traditional
Cold Blow These Winter Winds
Green Linnet
3:02
Darkest Days, Brightest Nights
Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Family Band / Ruth Ungar
A Winter Snowscape
Rounder
3:07
A Winter Snowscape (instrumental)
Jethro Tull / Martin Barre
Christmas Album
Fuel
4:57
The Gift
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Stephanie Davis
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
4:01
Past Three O’Clock
The Chieftains with the Renaissance Singers / Traditional
The Bells of Dublin
RCA Victor
2:08
In the Bleak Midwinter
Misty River / lyrics C. Rosetti, music Gustav Holst
Midwinter – Songs of Christmas
mistyriverband.com
3:27
Christmas in Prison
Rory McLeod/ John Prine
Cold Blow These Winter Winds
Green Linnet
2:33
On a Winter’s Day
Karan Casey / Karan Casey
Celtic Christmas – Silver Anniversary Edition
Windham Hill
3:44
The Pirate’s Christmas Chanty
The Irish Minstrels
Christmas
demo.chapmanit.com/irishminstrels/
2:54
Audrey’s Gift (instrumental)
Michael W. Smith / Michael W. Smith
It’s A Wonderful Christmas
Reunion
1:49
Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow
Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson
Christmas Album
Fuel
3:35
Love Has Brought Him Here
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Bob Carpenter, Tom Kell
The Christmas Album
Rising Tide
3:03
Quyaci Tamarpeci Ukveqestaini (Come Hither, Ye Faithful)
Mary McCarty / Traditional (translation by Alaska Moravian Church)
My Baby Boy (Mary’s Lullaby)
www.alysongmccartymusic.com
2:51