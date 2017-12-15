Traveling Music 12-24-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

12-24-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

The Messenger

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Mark Simos

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

5:11

Where Are You Christmas?

Mary McCarty / Mariah Carey, James Horner, Will Jennings

My Baby Boy (Mary’s Lullaby)

www.alysongmccartymusic.com

4:07

For Unto Us A Child Is Born

John McCutcheon (with Washington Bach Consort) / George Frederick Handel

Winter Solstice

Rounder Records

3:51

Balulalow

Karine Polwart / Traditional

Cold Blow These Winter Winds

Green Linnet

3:02

Darkest Days, Brightest Nights

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Family Band / Ruth Ungar

A Winter Snowscape

Rounder

3:07

A Winter Snowscape (instrumental)

Jethro Tull / Martin Barre

Christmas Album

Fuel

4:57

The Gift

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Stephanie Davis

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

4:01

Past Three O’Clock

The Chieftains with the Renaissance Singers / Traditional

The Bells of Dublin

RCA Victor

2:08

In the Bleak Midwinter

Misty River / lyrics C. Rosetti, music Gustav Holst

Midwinter – Songs of Christmas

mistyriverband.com

3:27

Christmas in Prison

Rory McLeod/ John Prine

Cold Blow These Winter Winds

Green Linnet

2:33

On a Winter’s Day

Karan Casey / Karan Casey

Celtic Christmas – Silver Anniversary Edition

Windham Hill

3:44

The Pirate’s Christmas Chanty

The Irish Minstrels

Christmas

demo.chapmanit.com/irishminstrels/

2:54

Audrey’s Gift (instrumental)

Michael W. Smith / Michael W. Smith

It’s A Wonderful Christmas

Reunion

1:49

Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow

Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson

Christmas Album

Fuel

3:35

Love Has Brought Him Here

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Bob Carpenter, Tom Kell

The Christmas Album

Rising Tide

3:03

Quyaci Tamarpeci Ukveqestaini (Come Hither, Ye Faithful)

Mary McCarty / Traditional (translation by Alaska Moravian Church)

My Baby Boy (Mary’s Lullaby)

www.alysongmccartymusic.com

2:51