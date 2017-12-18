Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 18, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Pebble names First Quantum Minerals as new partner

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

First Quantum Minerals will buy in at $150 million over the next four years, during the permitting phase, and will have the option to become a 50 percent partner with Northern Dynasty for an additional $1.35 billion if the mine goes into production.

Landslide south of Anchorage creates ‘unusual’ highway blockage

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A landslide early Monday on the Seward Highway blocked traffic between Anchorage and points south for more than five hours.

Sarah Palin’s son charged with hitting father

Associated Press

Sarah Palin’s oldest son, Track, has been charged with assaulting his father at the family’s home in Wasilla, Alaska.

Walker wants to borrow money to pay $900 million in oil tax credits

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The tax credits are scheduled to be paid off fully in 2025. Walker and the Department of Revenue are proposing paying them off by 2019 at a discount.

Permanent Fund Corporation to study ethical and sustainable investing

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

An Alaska-based coalition wants the Permanent Fund Corporation to drop all of its fossil fuel holdings

Why prison drug treatment programs in Alaska ramped down at ‘exactly the wrong time’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State corrections officials closed or moved drug treatment programs it offered because of contracting issues just as lighter sentencing rules took effect that were supposed to be paired with more treatment.

Wolves and logging both cut into Prince of Wales deer

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This deer season has been the worst in recent memory for a lot of hunters on Prince of Wales Island. Large-scale industrial logging has damaged important winter habitat, and some locals believe a rapidly growing wolf population is also devouring the deer.

Mt. Edgecumbe girls smash records at state wrestling tournament

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Students from around Alaska gathered in Anchorage this weekend to compete in the state wrestling tournament, hosted by the Alaska School Activities Association. Several of those students, young men and women, are from Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka which, in recent years, has built the largest girls wrestling program in Alaska.