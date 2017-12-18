Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 18, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Pebble names First Quantum Minerals as new partner
Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham
First Quantum Minerals will buy in at $150 million over the next four years, during the permitting phase, and will have the option to become a 50 percent partner with Northern Dynasty for an additional $1.35 billion if the mine goes into production.
Landslide south of Anchorage creates ‘unusual’ highway blockage
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A landslide early Monday on the Seward Highway blocked traffic between Anchorage and points south for more than five hours.
Sarah Palin’s son charged with hitting father
Associated Press
Sarah Palin’s oldest son, Track, has been charged with assaulting his father at the family’s home in Wasilla, Alaska.
Walker wants to borrow money to pay $900 million in oil tax credits
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
The tax credits are scheduled to be paid off fully in 2025. Walker and the Department of Revenue are proposing paying them off by 2019 at a discount.
Permanent Fund Corporation to study ethical and sustainable investing
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
An Alaska-based coalition wants the Permanent Fund Corporation to drop all of its fossil fuel holdings
Why prison drug treatment programs in Alaska ramped down at ‘exactly the wrong time’
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
State corrections officials closed or moved drug treatment programs it offered because of contracting issues just as lighter sentencing rules took effect that were supposed to be paired with more treatment.
Wolves and logging both cut into Prince of Wales deer
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
This deer season has been the worst in recent memory for a lot of hunters on Prince of Wales Island. Large-scale industrial logging has damaged important winter habitat, and some locals believe a rapidly growing wolf population is also devouring the deer.
Mt. Edgecumbe girls smash records at state wrestling tournament
Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka
Students from around Alaska gathered in Anchorage this weekend to compete in the state wrestling tournament, hosted by the Alaska School Activities Association. Several of those students, young men and women, are from Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka which, in recent years, has built the largest girls wrestling program in Alaska.