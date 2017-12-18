Algo Nuevo December 17, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 17th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
524
Estoy Enamorado
Andrew T. Gonzales
Promo
DMC
357
Golpes En El Corazon
Lawrence Vigil/Christina Perea
Promo
Double D
421
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
330
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
503
Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
329
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
822
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
336
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
459
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
518
Mi Pretita
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
420
Por Las Cantinas
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
339
Sopa De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
459
You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
525
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
427
Feliz Con El
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
334
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
400
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
435
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
333
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
419
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
420
Copa Vacia
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
311
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
351
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1514
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
349
La Bamba
Micky Cruz
Cumbeque 3
Cruzin
405
Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
415
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
705
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
A Mover El Bote
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
312
Ese Hombre
The New Variety Band
Reproches Y Caricias
GSM Discos
355
No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti
Lorenzo Antonio/Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
259
Mi Tormento
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
ATM
256
Una Estrellita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
247
La Comeson
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
245
Mosquito Junction
AJ Martinez
Los 15 Grandes 2011
El Baile Grande
245
Back in the Day Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1007