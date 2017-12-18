Algo Nuevo December 17, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 17th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

524

 

Estoy Enamorado

Andrew T. Gonzales

Promo

DMC

357

 

Golpes En El Corazon

Lawrence Vigil/Christina Perea

Promo

Double D

421

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

330

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

503

 

Ya Dime

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

329

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

822

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

336

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

459

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

518

 

Mi Pretita

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

420

 

Por Las Cantinas

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

339

 

Sopa De Caracol

Juntos Unidos

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

459

 

You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

525

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

427

 

Feliz Con El

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

334

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

400

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

435

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

333

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

419

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

420

 

Copa Vacia

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

311

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

351

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1514

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

349

 

La Bamba

Micky Cruz

Cumbeque 3

Cruzin

405

 

Cuatro Caminos

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

415

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

705

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

 

A Mover El Bote

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

312

 

Ese Hombre

The New Variety Band

Reproches Y Caricias

GSM Discos

355

 

No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti

Lorenzo Antonio/Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

259

 

Mi Tormento

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

ATM

256

 

Una Estrellita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

247

 

La Comeson

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

245

 

Mosquito Junction

AJ Martinez

Los 15 Grandes 2011

El Baile Grande

245

 

Back in the Day Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1007

