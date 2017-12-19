Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Long ANWR battle ending quietly

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

After 40 years of fighting about it, Congress is on the verge of opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development. Environmental groups were able to defeat all previous ANWR drilling bills. Why they were powerless to stop this one?

Climate task force begins work – and push-back begins, too

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker’s climate change task force met for the first time Monday in downtown Anchorage. The 20-person team, formed by the governor this fall, is supposed to come up with a list of recommendations for how the state should respond to climate change.

New trial ordered for man convicted in Coast Guard killings

Associated Press

A federal appeals court panel has ordered a new trial for a man convicted in the 2012 killings of two co-workers at a Coast Guard communications station in Alaska.

State mandated review of Juneau’s untested sexual assault kits is underway

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

So far, Juneau Police Department officials say they haven’t found any unprocessed sexual assault kits that should’ve been sent off to the state crime laboratory in Anchorage.

Mat-Su teacher contract negotiations hit impasse over pay, health insurance

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Contract negotiations for teachers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District are stalled after months of talks, and the teachers union and school district are headed to mediation sometime early next year.

Local athletes hope to represent Juneau at Native Youth Olympics

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Every year, hundreds of students from around the state gather in Anchorage for the Native Youth Olympics. For the first time since 1983, Juneau is putting together a team.

Preventing problems with exercise for elders

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Many parts of Alaska lack enough accessible care for older people. It’s a problem without a solution. But there are ways to prevent the problem in the first place. Exercise for elders.