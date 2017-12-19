Anchorage – UPS’s Gateway to the Asia-Pacific region

This event centered on the history, and future, of freight, flight and shipping in Alaska and it’s relationship to Asia and the whole Pacific region. What has it taken to get us this far? What can Anchorage, and Alaska, do to expand our influence in the region. The event did feature a video presented by UPS and a slideshow, which are both featured on this web post.

LISTEN HERE

Slideshow seen during the presentation (PDF)

GUESTS:

Jim Barber has served as president of UPS International since 2013, with responsibility for distribution, forwarding, small-package delivery, brokerage, customs compliance, and UPS’s other service offerings in more than 220 countries and territories outside the U.S. Jim previously served as president of UPS Europe, helping oversee the second wave of international expansion for UPS that first began in the mid-1990s.

Moderator:

Garret Wong – Garret is a Chartered Financial Consultant designee of The American College and has over 30 years of experience in financial planning. Garret maintains securities licenses as well as licenses for life, health, and disability insurance. Garret is a past member of the Municipality of Anchorage Budget Advisory Commission. Garret has also served as past president of the Anchorage East Rotary Club, Alaska World Affairs Council, Alaska Chapter of Financial Service Professionals, the Anchorage Estate Planning Council, and the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council

LINKS:

RECORDED: TFriday, December 8, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

ABOUT: Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska World Affairs Council Presents updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.