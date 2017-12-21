Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Man killed in fourth Anchorage officer-involved shooting of the year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police shot a suspect last night in the fourth officer-involved shooting of the year. The male suspect was shot after firing a handgun at a neighbor of his in a Midtown Anchorage condo complex.

Two arrested in Juneau for murder in Anchorage cold case from 1995

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

A grand jury indicted two Juneau men each on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Dillivan. Dillivan was 25 when he was killed in 1995.

Pebble announces federal permit application

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Pebble Limited Partnership has announced that tomorrow, it will apply for a federal Clean Water Act permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

State’s latest water quality report has bad news for popular Kenai River

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Each time the state puts out its water quality report, there’s good news and there’s bad news.

$200m for Fort Greely interceptors in spending bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Congress passed a bill that includes funding to build a fourth field of underground missile silos at Fort Greely.

Chugach announces proposal to by ML&P

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a move several decades in the making, two of the main energy providers in south central Alaska could soon become one. In presentations today, Chugach Electric Association outlined a proposal to acquire Municipal Light and Power under an arrangement worth more than a billion dollars.

Homer fishermen grapple with cod decline

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Regulators voted to slash Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod allocations 80 percent earlier this month after a massive decline in stocks. That has fishermen and processors around the Gulf deciding what to do when the season kicks off on in January.

For some Native corp shareholders, cultural role outweighs the economic

Julia Caulfield, KTOO – Juneau

What impact have Alaska Native corporations had on original shareholders and their descendants? Several members of the Soboleff family weighed in.

Ask a Climatologist: A remarkably warm December

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

December has been remarkably warm across Alaska.