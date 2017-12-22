Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

New oil estimate for NPR-A: It’s ‘HUGE’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washinton D.C.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has called for more energy production in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, and the new announcement could serve as a marketing brochure.

State looks to settle TAPS tariff cases

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state of Alaska has agreed to settle trans-Alaska Pipeline tariff cases. The tariff is what pipeline owners charge for shipping North Slope crude down the line.

North Slope borough storm gets disaster declaration

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Yesterday, President Trump approved Governor Walker’s request for a Disaster Declaration for a storm that blew through the North Slope Borough this fall. That means that funding is now available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to rebuild public structures damaged in the event.

Refuge drilling opponents prepare for next phase of struggle

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Now that Congress has OK’d oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain, opponents are preparing for the next phase in their decades-long struggle to protect the environmentally sensitive area.

Bethel Search and Rescue seeks stronger partnership with local police

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel Search and Rescue needs help. On nearly a nightly basis this winter, the all-volunteer group has been called to assist people intoxicated and losing their way on surrounding trails. The group says about 70-percent of their calls come from the Bethel Police Department.

Alaska Christmas trees: backyard charm or out-of-state beauty?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This year, the Governor’s Mansion is decorated for the holidays with a Sitka spruce tree from the Tongass National Forest. But Alaskans in the capital city aren’t just decking the halls with local greenery.

AK: Anchorage celebrates winter solstice with tour of trees

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The event raises money for the local ski association and brings thousands of people together to tour the festive ski trails.

49 Voices: Anita Laulainen of Palmer

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Anita Laulainen from Palmer. Laulainen is a UAA graphic design student and just gave the whole state a present: a new license plate design.