Traveling Music 12-31-17

By -

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

12-31-17

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Down in Yon Forest / New Year’s Eve (instrumentals)

John McCutcheon / Traditional, John McCutcheon

Winter Solstice

Rounder Records

3:29

 

Earth Moves in a Mysterious Way

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Betsy Rose

Winter’s Grace

www.signature-sounds.com

4:06

 

The Open Door

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Live At The Station

Full Light Records

4:05

 

Mandolin Rain

Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby / Bruce Hornsby, John Hornsby, David Mansfield

Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby

Legacy

6:09

 

No Forgotten Man

Solas / Mick McAuley, Seamus Egan

Shamrock City

www.solasmusic.com

5:33

 

Cul A’ Dun (instrumental)

Steve Conney and Laoise Kelly / Steve Cooney

Celtic Christmas Silver Anniversary Edition

Windham Hill

4:33

 

Hobo’s Mandolin

Tom Rush / Michael Smith

Ladies Love Outlaws

Columbia

3:14

 

Cold Frosty Morning (instrumental)

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Traditional

Winter’s Grace

www.signature-sounds.com

4:06

 

Urge For Going

Darrell Scott / Joni Mitchel

Live At The Station

Full Light Records

4:06

 

The Snowy Road

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tom Rozum

Winter’s Grace

www.signature-sounds.com

4:26

 

Old Man’s Song

Tom Rush / Tom Rush

Tom Rush

Columbia

3:22

 

River Take Me

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Live At The Station

Full Light Records

7:15

 

Auld Lang Syne

Dance McCabre / Traditional

Crown Street Ceilidh

www.caithnessrecordings.co.uk

1:21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

