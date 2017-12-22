Traveling Music 12-31-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
12-31-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Down in Yon Forest / New Year’s Eve (instrumentals)
John McCutcheon / Traditional, John McCutcheon
Winter Solstice
Rounder Records
3:29
Earth Moves in a Mysterious Way
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Betsy Rose
Winter’s Grace
www.signature-sounds.com
4:06
The Open Door
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Live At The Station
Full Light Records
4:05
Mandolin Rain
Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby / Bruce Hornsby, John Hornsby, David Mansfield
Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby
Legacy
6:09
No Forgotten Man
Solas / Mick McAuley, Seamus Egan
Shamrock City
www.solasmusic.com
5:33
Cul A’ Dun (instrumental)
Steve Conney and Laoise Kelly / Steve Cooney
Celtic Christmas Silver Anniversary Edition
Windham Hill
4:33
Hobo’s Mandolin
Tom Rush / Michael Smith
Ladies Love Outlaws
Columbia
3:14
Cold Frosty Morning (instrumental)
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Traditional
Winter’s Grace
www.signature-sounds.com
4:06
Urge For Going
Darrell Scott / Joni Mitchel
Live At The Station
Full Light Records
4:06
The Snowy Road
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tom Rozum
Winter’s Grace
www.signature-sounds.com
4:26
Old Man’s Song
Tom Rush / Tom Rush
Tom Rush
Columbia
3:22
River Take Me
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Live At The Station
Full Light Records
7:15
Auld Lang Syne
Dance McCabre / Traditional
Crown Street Ceilidh
www.caithnessrecordings.co.uk
1:21