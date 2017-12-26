Algo Nuevo December 24, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 24th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
Silent Night
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
423
Frosty the Snowman
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230
Llego La Navidad
Chile Line Express
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
320
Christmas Medley
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
424
Jingle Bells
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
251
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
232
Navidad Sin Tu Amor
Freddie Chavez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
350
Blue Christmas
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
226
Silver Bells
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
153
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
355
White Christmas
Kyra
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
402
Los Soldados De Nuevo Mexico
Freddie Chavez
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
448
Christmas Don’t Be Late
Sorela
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
344
What Child is This
Leah Cristina
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
345
Ave Maria
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
453
Christmas Medley
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
Feliz Navidad
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
350
Come Home For Christams
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
248
Jingle Bell Rock
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Maracas Music
353
Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
426
Christmas Song
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
422
Rocking Around The Christmas Tree
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
421
All My Love for Christmas
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
512
Feliz Navidad Al Mundo
Juan Ortega
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
333
Fria Navidad
Herencia Nortena
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
324
Stille Nacht
Il Volo
The Christmas Album
Rentor Productions
406
Christmas Medley
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
355
Christmas in New Mexico
Jerry Dean
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
328
This Christmas Eve
Erika
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
328
It’s Christmas Time in Texas
Freddy Fender
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
300
Pescador De Hombres
Al Hurricane Jr.
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
448
Jingle Bells (Bilingual)
Steve Chavez
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
230
Christmas Otra Vez
Pio Trevino Y Majic
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
331
Oh Holy Night
Linda Flores
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
250
Que Es La Navidad
Romance
Feliz Navidad
Lazerlight Digital
252
Ride Santa Ride
Nelson
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
242
Pancho Claus
Matthew Martinez
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
242
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
438
Deseo De Navidad
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
344
Sleigh Bell Polkas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
EMI Latin
412
A Child In A Manger
Brenda
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
318
Que Bonita Navidad
Al Hurricane
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
233
Tejano Sleigh Ride
Bob Gallarza
Select Trax II
On the Edge
342
Amazing Grace
Los Cruzers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
448