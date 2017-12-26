Algo Nuevo December 24, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, December 24th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

 

Silent Night

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

423

 

Frosty the Snowman

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

230

 

Llego La Navidad

Chile Line Express

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

320

 

Christmas Medley

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

424

 

Jingle Bells

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

251

 

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

232

 

Navidad Sin Tu Amor

Freddie Chavez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

350

 

Blue Christmas

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

226

 

Silver Bells

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

153

 

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

355

 

White Christmas

Kyra

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

402

 

Los Soldados De Nuevo Mexico

Freddie Chavez

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

448

 

Christmas Don’t Be Late

Sorela

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

344

 

What Child is This

Leah Cristina

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

345

 

Ave Maria

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

453

 

Christmas Medley

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

 

Feliz Navidad

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

350

 

Come Home For Christams

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

248

 

Jingle Bell Rock

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Maracas Music

353

 

Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

426

 

Christmas Song

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

422

 

Rocking Around The Christmas Tree

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

421

 

All My Love for Christmas

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

512

 

Feliz Navidad Al Mundo

Juan Ortega

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

333

 

Fria Navidad

Herencia Nortena

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

324

 

Stille Nacht

Il Volo

The Christmas Album

Rentor Productions

406

 

Christmas Medley

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

355

 

Christmas in New Mexico

Jerry Dean

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

328

 

This Christmas Eve

Erika

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

328

 

It’s Christmas Time in Texas

Freddy Fender

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

300

 

Pescador De Hombres

Al Hurricane Jr.

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

448

 

Jingle Bells (Bilingual)

Steve Chavez

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

230

 

Christmas Otra Vez

Pio Trevino Y Majic

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

331

 

Oh Holy Night

Linda Flores

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

250

 

Que Es La Navidad

Romance

Feliz Navidad

Lazerlight Digital

252

 

Ride Santa Ride

Nelson

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

242

 

Pancho Claus

Matthew Martinez

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

242

 

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

438

 

Deseo De Navidad

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

344

 

Sleigh Bell Polkas

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

EMI Latin

412

 

A Child In A Manger

Brenda

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

318

 

Que Bonita Navidad

Al Hurricane

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

233

 

Tejano Sleigh Ride

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax II

On the Edge

342

 

Amazing Grace

Los Cruzers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

448

