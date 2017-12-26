Midnight Sun Jazz December, 23rd 2017

Here’s the Saturday October, 28th 2017 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Duration
————————————
Midnight Sun
Nancy Wilson
Lush Life (1966)
3:51
Christmas Time Is Here
Vince Guaraldi Trio
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
6:06
Here Comes Santa Claus
Travelin’ Light
Christmas with Travlin’ Light (2009)
4:09
Jingle Bells
Sammy Davis Jr.
Christmas With the Rat Pack (2002)
2:17
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Diane Schuur
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
4:17
Christmas Waltz
Joe Williams
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
4:05
Looks Like December
Antonio Carlos Jobim
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
3:47
Sleigh Ride
Eddie Daniels
A Christmas Collection (1988)
3:41
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Chick Corea Elektric Band
A Christmas Collection (1988)
4:20
Carol of the Bells
David Benoit
A Christmas Collection (1988)
3:42
White Christmas
Lee Ritenour
A Christmas Collection (1988)
3:11
Merry Christmas Baby
Kenny Burrell
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
3:25
Winter Wonderland
Ray Brown Trio – Nancy King
Christmas Songs w/ The Ray Brown Trio (1999)
3:13
The March of the Toys
Tommy Dorsey
Christmas Jump & Jive (2001)
3:19
A Child is Born
Thad Jones – Mel Lewis
Consummation (1970)
4:09
Let It Snow
Ray Brown Trio
Santa’s Bag (1994)
3:18
Christmas Eve
Billy Eckstine
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
3:04
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
Ella Fitzgerald
Christmas For Lovers (1960)
3:34
Skating
Vince Guaraldi Trio
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
2:27
The Secret of Christmas
Shirley Horn
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
4:35
Wintersong
Gerry Mulligan, Paul Desmond
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
6:59
Silver Bells
Keven Eubanks
A Christmas Collection (1998)
3:29
God Rest Ye Merry Gentemen
George Shearing
Christmas with the George Shearing Quintet (2007)
5:46
The Christmas Song
Me Torme
Christmas For Lovers (2003)
2:45
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Travelin’ Light
Christmas with Travelin’ Light (2009)
3:51
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Oscar Peterson
An Oscar Peterson Christmas (1995)
4:00
Midnight Sun
Bob Dorough
Devil May Care (1956)
4:02