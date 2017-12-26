Midnight Sun Jazz December, 23rd 2017

Here’s the Saturday October, 28th 2017 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

Midnight Sun

Nancy Wilson

Lush Life (1966)

3:51

Christmas Time Is Here

Vince Guaraldi Trio

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

6:06

Here Comes Santa Claus

Travelin’ Light

Christmas with Travlin’ Light (2009)

4:09

Jingle Bells

Sammy Davis Jr.

Christmas With the Rat Pack (2002)

2:17

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Diane Schuur

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

4:17

Christmas Waltz

Joe Williams

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

4:05

Looks Like December

Antonio Carlos Jobim

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

3:47

Sleigh Ride

Eddie Daniels

A Christmas Collection (1988)

3:41

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Chick Corea Elektric Band

A Christmas Collection (1988)

4:20

Carol of the Bells

David Benoit

A Christmas Collection (1988)

3:42

White Christmas

Lee Ritenour

A Christmas Collection (1988)

3:11

Merry Christmas Baby

Kenny Burrell

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

3:25

Winter Wonderland

Ray Brown Trio – Nancy King

Christmas Songs w/ The Ray Brown Trio (1999)

3:13

The March of the Toys

Tommy Dorsey

Christmas Jump & Jive (2001)

3:19

A Child is Born

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis

Consummation (1970)

4:09

Let It Snow

Ray Brown Trio

Santa’s Bag (1994)

3:18

Christmas Eve

Billy Eckstine

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

3:04

What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Ella Fitzgerald

Christmas For Lovers (1960)

3:34

Skating

Vince Guaraldi Trio

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

2:27

The Secret of Christmas

Shirley Horn

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

4:35

Wintersong

Gerry Mulligan, Paul Desmond

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

6:59

Silver Bells

Keven Eubanks

A Christmas Collection (1998)

3:29

God Rest Ye Merry Gentemen

George Shearing

Christmas with the George Shearing Quintet (2007)

5:46

The Christmas Song

Me Torme

Christmas For Lovers (2003)

2:45

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Travelin’ Light

Christmas with Travelin’ Light (2009)

3:51

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Oscar Peterson

An Oscar Peterson Christmas (1995)

4:00

Midnight Sun

Bob Dorough

Devil May Care (1956)

4:02