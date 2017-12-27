Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Locals attempt to rebuild after powerful winds tear through Kuskokwim communities

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The communities of Quinhagak and Platinum are working to rebuild, after high winds tore along the coast of Kuskokwim Bay before Christmas. The eighty-five mile-per-hour winds howled from the Southeast on Thursday and Friday, ripping apart buildings…but leaving the towns’ Christmas spirit untouched.

Port Heiden loses road access to safe harbor and old village

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Port Heiden’s road to its harbor and old village site is crumbling into the sea and the lake on the other side of it will likely breach soon.

Work starts on oil exploration project in Arctic federal waters

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

It’s the first oil exploration project to take place in Arctic federal waters since Shell discontinued their efforts in 2015.

As kings suffer across Southeast, Chilkat Chinook candidate for “stock of concern”

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

For more than five years, Southeast’s iconic king salmon have been returning in fewer and fewer numbers. Managers with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are recommending Chilkat, Unuk and King Salmon River Chinooks become official “stocks of concern.”

Unalaska mayor will face recall election in 2018

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Unalaska will have a mayoral recall election early next year, thanks to a successful petition submitted to city government.

Come 2018, the state plans to dispose of F/V Akutan

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The processor was abandoned in September following a disastrous fishing season in Bristol Bay where the ship’s owner went broke, the crew went unpaid, and it’s 158,000 pound haul of salmon was declared unfit for human consumption.

Juneau revisits scrapping eagle nest protections

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A similar effort stalled in 2012 following public outcry. City staff say the problem now is there aren’t enough federal biologists to map eagles’ nests, so enforcement is inconsistent.

Sheldon Chalet offers luxury at elevation in the Alaska Range

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

For half a century, the Sheldon Mountain House has stood above the Ruth Glacier as a shelter and gathering place. Now, it has a new neighbor in the form of a luxury accommodation just a few hundred feet away.

Memoir details emigration from Ireland to New York to Alaska

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A recent memoir chronicles the adventures of a young man as he emigrated from Ireland to New York and Alaska.