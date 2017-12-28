Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Unique payment plan for companies who owe TAPS settlement money

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A new state law allows those companies to pay that debt with tax credits, meaning the state might not see any of that money. At least, not in cash.

Clock approaches midnight for Congress to renew this oil industry tax

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

As the New Year approaches, time is ticking down for Congress to renew an excise tax collected on domestic barrels of oil. The money goes into a government trust used for oil spill cleanup and prevention.

Fairbanks Four file wrongful imprisonment suit against city

Associated Press

All four men who were imprisoned in the beating death of a 15-year-old boy have filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Fairbanks and four police officers.

First Alaska Native Superior Court Judge passes away

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

The Honorable Judge Roy Harding Madsen passed away peacefully in his home in Kodiak on Tuesday, December 26th. He was 94. Madsen was born in the village of Kanatak on the Alaska Peninsula in 1923.

Murkowski bill targets ocean acidification in rural communities

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Senator Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this month to identify and assess coastal communities most affected by ocean acidification.

Shellfish first, finfish second at Sitka meeting of Board of Fish

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Changes to fisheries for crab, shrimp and other shellfish will be first on the agenda for a meeting of the Board of Fish in Sitka in January.

Old gold slows borough land selection

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

When it became a borough, Haines got to select land from the state. After waiting six years, it’s gotten a preliminary decision on its choices. Haines has decided to appeal the ruling that would deny them an old gold mine.

Kake hydro gets boost in governor’s budget

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A hydroelectric plant for a small Southeast Alaska community is a step closer to reality. Gov. Bill Walker included funding for Kake’s Gunnuk Creek project in his capital budget proposal.

City will not donate funds to St. Michael’s Cathedral for renovation project

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Though it was short, with no new business and only four items of unfinished business on the agenda, Tuesday’s Sitka Assembly meeting was still eventful, with assembly members continuing to debate if they should allocate funds for renovations to St. Michael’s Cathedral.

On New Year’s Day, America’s State Parks says take a hike!

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Five state parks in Alaska are offering guided hikes on Jan. 1 as part of the nationwide First Day Hikes initiative.