On New Year’s Day, America’s State Parks says take a hike!

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting off the couch and heading to the gym, why not go for a hike instead?
That’s the message from the First Day Hikes initiative, an effort by America’s State Parks to get more people outside on the first of January.
Five state parks in Alaska are hosting guided hikes on January 1:
- In the Interior, at Quartz Lake State Recreation Area north of Delta Junction, there is a 1-mile hike, ski or snowshoe at 12 p.m.
- Eveline State Recreation Site in Homer is hosting a 3-mile hike also 12 p.m.
- Old Sitka State Historical Park in Sitka is hosting a 1 1/2 to 3-mile loop at Mosquito Cove Trail in at 9:30 a.m.
- Ketchikan’s Refuge Cove State Recreation Site is hosting a 1/2 mile hike at 9:30 a.m.
- Airport Dike Trail in Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge in Juneau will have a 3-mile guided hike at 10:30 a.m.