2018 for the Alaska Legislature

The Alaska Legislature goes back to work in two weeks. The agenda will be full and likely include the use of Permanent Fund earnings to help pay for public services for the first time in the fund’s history. Plus, it’s an election year for governor and most of the Legislature.

HOST: Larry Persily

GUESTS:

Rashah McChesney – Alaska’s Energy Desk in Juneau

– Alaska’s Energy Desk in Juneau Nat Herz – political reporter at the Anchorage Daily News

political reporter at the Anchorage Daily News Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.