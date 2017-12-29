How safe is your mobile device? Your home computer? Your small-business network?

Have you ever watched your phone screen light up, and then read these words: “A user with your Apple ID is attempting to sign on to XXXX. Do you approve?”

Yikes! Are you about to be hacked? What do you do next? Do you have time to fend off an attack?

On the next Hometown Alaska, we invite local FBI agents with expertise in maintaining home and personal cyber security, as well as deep experience in best practices for small businesses. They’ll offer up-to-date tips on how to keep your home router secure, how to check for malware on your desktop, how to maintain a safe mobile device, and how to scale all of that up for small business. They’ll also share some scary local stories about the kind of hacking happening right here in Alaska. Your questions and experiences are welcome, so join this important community conversation.