Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

For some states, climate change may be a credit problem. For Alaska? Maybe not
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Climate change could become a credit rating problem for some U.S. cities and states. But even though Alaska is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the United States and dozens of towns and villages are at risk of destruction — the state’s credit might not be affected.
Walker appoints former Attorney General to Permanent Fund Corporation’s board
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Gov. Bill Walker appointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board on Dec. 28.
How energy systems across the state are saving costs
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
Many rural communities in Alaska have been experimenting with renewable energy systems in recent years, to try to lower cost. This week, researchers at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power published articles that look at how those technologies are doing.
Feds jump into transboundary mining dispute
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
A recent letter from the U.S. State Department acknowledges Alaskans’ concerns about pollution from current and potential British Columbia mines.
Sexual assault survivor, advocacy group speak out against sexual predatory behavior
Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau
It only takes a second for a sexual predator to turn your night – and your world – upside down. One advocate likens date rapists to predators stalking prey in the wild: they try to pick out the youngest, the weakest, the loners. But the truth is anyone can be a target of sexual assault.
AK: Anchorage’s thriving skateboard scene retreats underground
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Skateboarders in Anchorage are taking over parking garages with impromptu sessions and home-made ramps.
49 Voices: Simon Vongsamath in Bethel
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This week, we’re hearing from Simon Vongsamath in Bethel. Vongsamath works for Alaska Airlines and is originally from Thailand.