Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

For some states, climate change may be a credit problem. For Alaska? Maybe not

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Climate change could become a credit rating problem for some U.S. cities and states. But even though Alaska is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the United States and dozens of towns and villages are at risk of destruction — the state’s credit might not be affected.

Walker appoints former Attorney General to Permanent Fund Corporation’s board

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker appointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board on Dec. 28.

How energy systems across the state are saving costs

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Many rural communities in Alaska have been experimenting with renewable energy systems in recent years, to try to lower cost. This week, researchers at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power published articles that look at how those technologies are doing.

Feds jump into transboundary mining dispute

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A recent letter from the U.S. State Department acknowledges Alaskans’ concerns about pollution from current and potential British Columbia mines.

Sexual assault survivor, advocacy group speak out against sexual predatory behavior

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

It only takes a second for a sexual predator to turn your night – and your world – upside down. One advocate likens date rapists to predators stalking prey in the wild: they try to pick out the youngest, the weakest, the loners. But the truth is anyone can be a target of sexual assault.

AK: Anchorage’s thriving skateboard scene retreats underground

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Skateboarders in Anchorage are taking over parking garages with impromptu sessions and home-made ramps.

49 Voices: Simon Vongsamath in Bethel

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week, we’re hearing from Simon Vongsamath in Bethel. Vongsamath works for Alaska Airlines and is originally from Thailand.