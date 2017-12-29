Iditarod doping, ski prep & the Eklutna dam

1 of 6

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we take a look at one of the biggest sports and outdoor stories in Alaska in the last year: the Iditarod drug doping scandal that hit the race in the fall, with a positive drug test and the surrounding controversy. We’ll also learn about getting your skis ready for the season, and about a big dam removal project in Anchorage, which was funded completely by donations.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 4, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 11, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

