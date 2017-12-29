Iditarod doping, ski prep & the Eklutna dam

1 of 6
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we take a look at one of the biggest sports and outdoor stories in Alaska in the last year: the Iditarod drug doping scandal that hit the race in the fall, with a positive drug test and the surrounding controversy. We’ll also learn about getting your skis ready for the season, and about a big dam removal project in Anchorage, which was funded completely by donations.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Tegan Hanlon, Anchorage Daily News reporter
- John Schandelmeier, musher
- Russell Sell, from skiAK
- Brad Meiklejohn, Alaska State Director, Conservation Acquisition
LINKS:
- ADN story on the timeline of the doping scandal
- Crazy Dog Kennels
- skiAK
- The Conservation Fund, Alaska
BROADCAST: Thursday, January 4, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 11, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:
For more episodes go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG