Trollers call for chinook management ‘with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer’

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Fishermen in Sitka are pushing back against a proposed king salmon conservation plan that could impose deep restrictions on fishing seasons in 2018.

North Slope oil production ticked up again in 2017

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alyeska announced that the pipeline’s average throughput went up by about 10,000 barrels per day in 2017 compared to 2016, a 1.5 percent increase.

Less than an hour into 2018, Anchorage records first homicide

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage recorded its first homicide of the new year less than an hour into 2018.

Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling Oxycodone

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials say 4,363 pills worth about $150,000 were confiscated as part of a multi-agency investigation.

Father’s body recovered, five rescued after family falls through Kuskokwim

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A father’s body has been recovered from the Kuskokwim River after he and his family fell through a marked, open hole the night of New Year’s Eve. Bethel Search and Rescue says that the five survivors are okay and urges everyone to use overland trails to travel upriver.

Parents file wrongful death lawsuit in death of daughter

Associated Press

The parents of a woman who died Jan. 1, 2017, are suing the Fairbanks Police Department, the Alaska Department of Corrections and an Alaska nightclub for sharing blame in the death of their daughter.

Marine scientist Michelle Ridgway remembered for being outspoken conservationist

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau marine scientist Michelle Ridgway, an accomplished deep sea diver, has died as a result of a car crash. The 54-year-old conservationist was one of the few ever to explore undersea canyons in the Bering Sea.

Anchorage hosting Olympic hopefuls at U.S. Cross Country Nationals

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Athletes from around the nation are in Anchorage this week competing for a spot on the Olympic cross country ski team. The U.S. Cross Country National races begin Wednesday morning at Kincaid Park.

After two-week delay, sled dog racing season kicks off on the Kuskokwim

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Sled dog racing season officially began on the Kuskokwim this weekend.

Popular Anchorage polar bear unexpectedly dies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska Zoo announced today that one of its main attractions has died.

When preschoolers meet Pioneers, both benefit

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Loneliness and isolation can be a big problem for seniors in Alaska. Many older people are often far away from family members, and kids are far away from their grandparents. In Sitka, the local Pioneer Home for seniors has found a solution for both problems: housing a local preschool right next door.