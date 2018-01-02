Algo Nuevo December 31, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, December 31st, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Ojala
La Venganza
Promo
Latin World
355
Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
318
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
331
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
823
Puno De Tierra
Al Hurricane
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
249
Mariachi Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
523
Cafe En El Balcon
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
309
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
456
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Feliz Con Al
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
335
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
400
Las Nubes
Chris Arellano
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
415
Mirala
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
423
Quemo La Vela A Dos Lados
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
356
Corrido De SamuelMorales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
425
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
436
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
453
Cuatro Vidas
Tortilla Factory
40 Years
Tortilla Records
339
Aquellos Besos
Tortilla Factory
40 Years
Tortilla Records
311
Dos Hombres Y Un Destino
Darren Cordova/Matthew Martinez
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
340
No Le Digan
Darren Cordova
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
403
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro san Anto
TMR
609
A Mover El Bote
Liberty Band
Puro san Anto
TMR
333
Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
408
Lo Linda De Ti
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura canales
Maracas Music
359
Te Quiero Asi
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura canales
Maracas Music
423
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
403
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1514
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
402
El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
411
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435
Te Llame Porque Te quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
ATM
419
El Mudo
Ptete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos De Mi Padre
Goldust
228
Auld Lang Syne
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
308