Algo Nuevo December 31, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, December 31st, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

Ojala

La Venganza

Promo

Latin World

355

 

Ya Dime

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

318

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

331

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

823

 

Puno De Tierra

Al Hurricane

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

249

 

Mariachi Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

523

 

Cafe En El Balcon

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

309

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

456

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

 

Feliz Con Al

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

335

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

400

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

415

 

Mirala

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

423

 

Quemo La Vela A Dos Lados

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

356

 

Corrido De SamuelMorales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

425

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

436

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

453

 

Cuatro Vidas

Tortilla Factory

40 Years

Tortilla Records

339

 

Aquellos Besos

Tortilla Factory

40 Years

Tortilla Records

311

 

Dos Hombres Y Un Destino

Darren Cordova/Matthew Martinez

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

340

 

No Le Digan

Darren Cordova

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

403

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro san Anto

TMR

609

 

A Mover El Bote

Liberty Band

Puro san Anto

TMR

333

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Darren Cordova

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

408

 

Lo Linda De Ti

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura canales

Maracas Music

359

 

Te Quiero Asi

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura canales

Maracas Music

423

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

703

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

403

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1514

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

402

 

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

411

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

435

 

Te Llame Porque Te quiero

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

ATM

419

 

El Mudo

Ptete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos De Mi Padre

Goldust

228

 

Auld Lang Syne

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Maracas Music

308

SHARE
Previous articleIs Alaska’s climate risk, a credit risk?
Next articleAnchorage hosting Olympic hopefuls at U.S. Cross Country Nationals
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR