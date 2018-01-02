Anchorage hosting Olympic hopefuls at U.S. Cross Country Nationals

Athletes from around the nation are in Anchorage this week competing for a spot on the Olympic cross country ski team. The U.S. Cross Country National races begin Wednesday morning at Kincaid Park. There are four races in all– two freestyle and two classic-style events for men and women.

While most of the athletes that will represent the US in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February are skiing in Europe right now, if an athlete in Anchorage does well enough at the U.S. Nationals, it could lead to a nomination for the Olympic team.

Anchorage skier Holly Brooks did just that in 2010. That’s the last time the U.S. Nationals were held in Anchorage and her results here earned her a spot on the team that skied in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The official Olympic team nominations will be announced later this month.

U.S. Cross Country Nationals kicks off at Kincaid Park Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. with a freestyle distance race. The races, which take place in Anchorage through Monday, are free and open to the public.