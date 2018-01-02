Anchorage man sentenced to 11 years for selling Oxycodone

An Anchorage man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for selling huge quantities of a powerful prescription opioid.

Listen now

The U.S. District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a federal judge has sentenced 36-year-old Spresim Alimi to more than 136 months behind bars. In 2016, Alimi pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of Oxycodone. The District Attorney’s office says a search warrant on different properties tied to Alimi turned up more than 4,363 pills, estimated to be worth about $150,000. Officials also confiscated a Dodge Viper, firearms that had been reported stolen and $90,000 in cash. An investigation also found that Alimi would sometimes conduct drug transactions through the credit card machine at his automotive business in Anchorage.

As part of his guilty plea, Alimi forfeited most of the cash, along with the vehicle.

The investigation involved resources from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Alaska State Troopers, and Air Force’s Office of Special Prosecutions.

Opioids like Oxycodone are closely connected with surging rates of addiction and overdose in Alaska and nation-wide.