Less than an hour into 2018, Anchorage records first homicide

By -
APD wants to talk with the occupants of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer that was in the area at the time the shooting occurred. (Photo courtesy of APD)

Anchorage recorded its first homicide of the new year less than an hour into 2018.

At about 12:16 a.m. New Year’s Day, Anchorage police responded to shots fired in downtown Anchorage. They arrived to find a  male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Smith.

As of yesterday afternoon, APD is looking for witnesses and information on the occupants of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting followed a year where Anchorage set a record for the most homicides in one year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR