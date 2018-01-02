Less than an hour into 2018, Anchorage records first homicide

Anchorage recorded its first homicide of the new year less than an hour into 2018.

At about 12:16 a.m. New Year’s Day, Anchorage police responded to shots fired in downtown Anchorage. They arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Smith.

As of yesterday afternoon, APD is looking for witnesses and information on the occupants of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting followed a year where Anchorage set a record for the most homicides in one year.